Emotional Oleksandr Zinchenko breaks down on eve of Ukraine’s World Cup play-off with Scotland
‘Every Ukrainian wants one thing - to stop this war,’ said the Man City midfielder
Oleksandr Zinchenko burst into tears at an emotional press conference on the eve of Ukraine’s World Cup play-off against Scotland.
The semi-final was delayed after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February and tonight’s match will be the country’s first competitive fixture since, with Zinchenko vowing to give those back home “incredible emotions”.
“Every Ukrainian wants one thing - to stop this war,” said Zinchenko. “I spoke to people from different countries, all over the world and I spoke to some Ukrainian kids who just don’t understand what’s happening back in Ukraine.
