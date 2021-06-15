Sailing around the planet and then trying to save it
Pip Hare became only the eighth woman to complete the Vendée Globe before shipping the boat that carried her around the globe off to be recycled
The next time you buy a water bottle, you might find yourself sipping from a piece of monumental sailing history.
Pip Hare had a very different 2020 from most Brits. While the majority of the country were circumnavigating their homes for the umpteenth time, the 47-year-old sailor was on a race around the world.
And on 12th February, after 95 days, 11 hours, 37 minutes, 30 seconds and a lifetime of dreaming, Hare became just the eighth woman to complete the prestigious Vendée Globe, a nonstop, fortitude-testing 24,296-mile course contested by some of the world’s top solo sailors.
