Sailing around the planet and then trying to save it

The next time you buy a water bottle, you might find yourself sipping from a piece of monumental sailing history.

Pip Hare had a very different 2020 from most Brits. While the majority of the country were circumnavigating their homes for the umpteenth time, the 47-year-old sailor was on a race around the world.

And on 12th February, after 95 days, 11 hours, 37 minutes, 30 seconds and a lifetime of dreaming, Hare became just the eighth woman to complete the prestigious Vendée Globe, a nonstop, fortitude-testing 24,296-mile course contested by some of the world’s top solo sailors.