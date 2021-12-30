Is the Premier League title race already over?

A few short weeks ago hopes were high that something the Premier League has never seen was set to unfold.

As surprising as it may sound, English football's premier competition has never had a three-horse title race, one where a trio of teams battled it out to be crowned champions all the way to the end.

It is a scenario it has sometimes teased but never really come close to. The 2013-14, 2007-08 and 1998-99 seasons all finished with just four points separating top and third, but the third in all three - twice Chelsea and Arsenal once in 2007-08 - never truly felt like they were really in the race.