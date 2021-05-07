Tackling how to get girls into rugby union
Harlequins captain Rachael Burford is on a mission to ensure the future feels more optimistic, working on the forefront to elevate the women’s game worldwide, from governance to grassroots
hen England’s hotly anticipated rematch with France was unceremoniously cut short by floodlight failure, thoughts understandably drifted to a familar theme.
Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter was quick to stress it could have happened to a team of either gender, but for many women’s rugby fans, it was — at least symbolically — another example of their game getting short shrift.
Harlequins captain Rachael Burford is on a mission to ensure the future feels more optimistic, working on the forefront to elevate the women’s game worldwide, from governance to grassroots.
