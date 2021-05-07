Tackling how to get girls into rugby union

W

hen England’s hotly anticipated rematch with France was unceremoniously cut short by floodlight failure, thoughts understandably drifted to a familar theme.

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter was quick to stress it could have happened to a team of either gender, but for many women’s rugby fans, it was — at least symbolically — another example of their game getting short shrift.

Harlequins captain Rachael Burford is on a mission to ensure the future feels more optimistic, working on the forefront to elevate the women’s game worldwide, from governance to grassroots.