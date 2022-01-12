How Strictly Come Dancing inspired an England rugby star

Rose Ayling-Ellis' championship turn on Strictly Come Dancing sparked a spectacular surge in sign language students - including rugby’s Jodie Ounsley.

An audience of 11 million tuned in to watch the EastEnders star become the first deaf person to take home the glitterball trophy, and Ounsley knows first-hand what it’s like to be a pioneer.

The 20-year-old is the first deaf woman to play for England, but was brought up learning to lip read, sparking backlash from some.