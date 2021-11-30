‘Highest highs and deepest lows’: Suzann Pettersen’s Solheim Cup journey continues
The four-time winner will lead Europe as captain in her beloved competition as the Cup takes place in Spain for the first time in 2023
Having sunk the winning putt two years ago, Suzann Pettersen is ready to call on all her Solheim Cup-winning experience after being named Team Europe captain for the 2023 edition.
The Norwegian golfer was front and centre as Europe pulled off a last-gasp victory at Gleneagles in 2019 before acting as a vice-captain as they defended their title in September.
Now, the four-time winner will lead the side in her beloved competition as the Cup takes place in Spain for the first time.
