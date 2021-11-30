‘Highest highs and deepest lows’: Suzann Pettersen’s Solheim Cup journey continues

Having sunk the winning putt two years ago, Suzann Pettersen is ready to call on all her Solheim Cup-winning experience after being named Team Europe captain for the 2023 edition.

The Norwegian golfer was front and centre as Europe pulled off a last-gasp victory at Gleneagles in 2019 before acting as a vice-captain as they defended their title in September.

Now, the four-time winner will lead the side in her beloved competition as the Cup takes place in Spain for the first time.