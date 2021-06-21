Team USA send out warning ahead of Tokyo after statement performances at Olympic trials
The Stars and Stripes can boast a formidable squad for Tokyo, as Jack Rathborn reacts to an explosive start to the United States’ Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon
One of the great sporting spectacles is currently unfolding at the brand spanking new Hayward Field in Eugene.
Take note of the iconic home of American athletics as we’ll be back in this track-crazy Oregon town next year for the World Championships.
But for now there is high drama at the United States’ Olympic Team Trials in a rare glimpse of sport without a filter.
