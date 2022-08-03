Tiger Woods rejected LIV Golf’s approach when offered in the “neighbourhood” of $700 million to $800 million, Greg Norman has confirmed.

Norman, speaking on Tucker Carlson Tonight, revealed the talks begun before he was named CEO and commissioner of the rebel tour.

Woods has emerged as the sport’s most outspoken supporter of the PGA Tour during the civil war that has emerged this year with LIV Golf, siding with the R&A at The Open in St Andrews for not inviting Norman, a two-time Open champion, to the 150th celebration.