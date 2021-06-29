How dreams became reality as Team GB stars head to Tokyo Olympics
Dina Asher-Smith is among the stars to represent Great Britain in Japan, as Jack Rathborn looks at why this year’s Games are so special
The pain of the pandemic postponing the Olympic Games has only ensured numerous phone calls received by British athletes on Tuesday were that much sweeter.
With the dust settled after a thrilling weekend of trials, where the athletes brilliantly seized back the focus after a squabble over television rights, 65 more tickets to Tokyo were handed out.
Confirmation arrived that Dina Asher-Smith, the face of British athletics, will attempt to win a gold treble in Japan in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. Her stardom, in the absence of Sir Mo Farah, who failed to secure a qualifying standard for the Games, could define the British success this summer.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies