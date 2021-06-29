How dreams became reality as Team GB stars head to Tokyo Olympics

The pain of the pandemic postponing the Olympic Games has only ensured numerous phone calls received by British athletes on Tuesday were that much sweeter.

With the dust settled after a thrilling weekend of trials, where the athletes brilliantly seized back the focus after a squabble over television rights, 65 more tickets to Tokyo were handed out.

Confirmation arrived that Dina Asher-Smith, the face of British athletics, will attempt to win a gold treble in Japan in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. Her stardom, in the absence of Sir Mo Farah, who failed to secure a qualifying standard for the Games, could define the British success this summer.