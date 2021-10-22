The one-race shootout to decide the W Series title

An entire W Series season will come down to a single race on Sunday, but for one title contender, the journey has been much longer.

Alice Powell was out of racing for four years before driving in the inaugural season of the all-female series in 2019, finishing third, and with two races to go in 2021 she is tied at the top on 109 points.

Her rival is defending champion and fellow Brit Jamie Chadwick, with the pair will battling it out in a Texas double-header starting Saturday, the first time the W Series has been staged outside of Europe.