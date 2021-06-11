Watford leading the way in a women’s football revolution

Adekite Fatuga-Dada joined the Hornets at the age of 11 and has spent more than half her life helping them rise through the women’s ranks

Friday 11 June 2021 20:55
<p>Adekite Fatuga-Dada has spent 13 years at Watford</p>

(The FA via Getty Images)

Have you heard the big news coming out of Watford? No, not the Premier League promotion thing - the bit about the female-led revolution.

For Adekite Fatuga-Dada, the Golden Girls’ longest-serving player, the transformation is more than half a lifetime in the making.

The 24-year-old joined the club at the age of 11, and last week learned her squad had been promoted to the second-tier Championship under the FA’s Upward Club Movement Scheme, introduced in April.

