Watford leading the way in a women’s football revolution

Have you heard the big news coming out of Watford? No, not the Premier League promotion thing - the bit about the female-led revolution.

For Adekite Fatuga-Dada, the Golden Girls’ longest-serving player, the transformation is more than half a lifetime in the making.

The 24-year-old joined the club at the age of 11, and last week learned her squad had been promoted to the second-tier Championship under the FA’s Upward Club Movement Scheme, introduced in April.