Watford leading the way in a women’s football revolution
Adekite Fatuga-Dada joined the Hornets at the age of 11 and has spent more than half her life helping them rise through the women’s ranks
Have you heard the big news coming out of Watford? No, not the Premier League promotion thing - the bit about the female-led revolution.
For Adekite Fatuga-Dada, the Golden Girls’ longest-serving player, the transformation is more than half a lifetime in the making.
The 24-year-old joined the club at the age of 11, and last week learned her squad had been promoted to the second-tier Championship under the FA’s Upward Club Movement Scheme, introduced in April.
