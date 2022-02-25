Wembley must pass Carabao Cup final test with fan trouble under the microscope

The Carabao Cup final may be a minor sideshow to significant events elsewhere in the world but it is important that the Wembley showpiece between Chelsea and Liverpool goes off without a hitch. After last summer’s chaos when England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, English football needs to rehabilitate its reputation.

Wembley, the FA and the Metropolitan Police will all be under scrutiny. As will the supporters of the competing clubs. Anything close to a repeat of July’s anarchy will have an adverse effect on the game in this country.

The coronavirus lockdowns meant crowds were forced to stay away from sporting events. The return of spectators was welcome but behaviour appears to have changed. There have been more violent episodes, particularly at football, than before the pandemic. Amanda Jacks, the Football Supporters’ Association caseworker who offers advice to fans who are arrested at matches, has seen her workload more than double in recent months. Although there is always a certain amount of hysteria attached to football hooliganism, it is clear that incidents are on the rise.