The data-led approach that could give Great Britain a golden edge in Beijing

Curling number cruncher Bruce Mouat feels a data-led approach could give Team GB a golden edge on their Olympic rivals in Beijing.

The Scottish skip has been fixated by his sport since the age of eight, spending family holidays sitting on grandpa’s lap playing Granite, the first and only curling video game.

Mouat and team work very closely with UK Sport’s data team, surgically analysing rivals and game scenarios, fast turning the game of stones from an art into science.