Inside Politics: Sunak to deliver spring statement

Wednesday is a big day for Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, who is set to deliver his spring statement to the Commons. With Britons facing the biggest drop in their living standards since the 1970s amid rising fuel, energy and food costs, the chancellor has in the past few weeks come under intense pressure to intervene to help the country’s poorest families with their bills. But if the noises coming from the Treasury in recent days are anything to go by, there will be no Covid pandemic-style financial packages and no blank cheques to help with rising prices exacerbated by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sunak has himself warned that government “can’t solve every problem” and any measures announced today – such as a 5p cut to fuel duty, raising the national insurance contributions threshold or a slight cash injection to benefits – will only tinker around the edges of a cost of living squeeze in which families bills are set to rise by hundreds of pounds. Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert founder, said earlier this week that Britons are facing a “fiscal punch in the face” come April, when the NI rise bites and the energy price cap is removed. The problem for Sunak is that it could be him and his party who get a bloodied nose when voters head to the polls at the next general election and decide the government has not done enough to help at a time of great need.