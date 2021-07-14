Inside Politics: Influential Tory wades into ‘taking the knee’ row and MPs vote through aid cuts

Was that the sun in the sky this morning? Just when you thought summer had passed by, forecasters are predicting a weekend heatwave. Don’t put away the garden chairs and BBQ just yet. We live in hope. Boris Johnson continues to feel the heat on his government’s approach to racism. After Priti Patel refused to call out fans who booed England players taking the knee, an influential Tory MP is warning his party needs a re-think on the issue. Elsewhere, anger is growing on new Covid guidance and MPs have voted through foreign aid cuts.

