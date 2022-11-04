Story of the song: That’s Not My Name by The Ting Tings

Jules De Martino and Katie White started out with Dear Eskiimo, a Manchester-based trio described by White as the “kings of the Northern toilet circuit”. Success stuck at local level, however, and when they were dropped by their label, De Martino had plans to go and work as a songwriter but White talked him round with a song of her own.

“That’s Not My Name” articulates the duo’s frustration at not gaining wider recognition. “Suddenly I was angry,” said White. “I had something to sing about.” Splicing disco-punk with the kitchen-sink pop of The Smiths and a hint of the Spice Girls, they became The Ting Tings. White’s pouting, girl-power lyrics are fired by De Martino’s off-kilter drumming.

“That’s Not My Name” was released as a vinyl single on the tiny independent Switchflicker, in a limited run. When the producer Rick Rubin heard it, he immediately signed them and it became a No 1 in May 2008. White remains uncertain of the song’s appeal. “I don’t know how we did it. It just happened.”