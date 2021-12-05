Supply chain pressures to lead to Christmas price hikes, firms warn
Around four in five mid-sized companies expecting supply-chain strains, Thomas Kingsley reports
Smaller businesses are preparing to hike prices over the Christmas period as they continue to feel the strain of rising costs and supply chain disruption.
Around four in five mid-sized firms said they are expecting supply-chain strains, rising costs and Covid-19 restrictions to hamper trading in the next month, according to a report.
A third said they were planning to hike their prices, according to a survey of 500 businesses by accountancy firm BDO.
