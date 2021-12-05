Smaller businesses are preparing to hike prices over the Christmas period as they continue to feel the strain of rising costs and supply chain disruption.

Around four in five mid-sized firms said they are expecting supply-chain strains, rising costs and Covid-19 restrictions to hamper trading in the next month, according to a report.

A third said they were planning to hike their prices, according to a survey of 500 businesses by accountancy firm BDO.