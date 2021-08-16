Inside Politics: Calls for UK to support Afghans as Taliban seizes power

Afghan citizens are waking up to a new world this morning after the Taliban took Kabul, seizing control of the country. There have been chaotic scenes at the capital city’s airport as people attempt to flee. Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to set out what support the UK will offer all those who remain and US President Joe Biden is facing a major backlash over his decision to go ahead with troop withdrawal.

Inside the bubble

The fast moving and chaotic situation in Afghanistan dominates the news agenda today. Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday. Defence secretary Ben Wallace is on the broadcast round this morning.