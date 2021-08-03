Tanzania’s new vaccine rollout is overshadowed by aggressive misinformation tactics

Reluctance is rife in Tanzania as the country embarks on its mass vaccination programme on Tuesday. Last week, President Samia Suluhu Hassan was the first to take a jab at the statehouse grounds in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam, as she kicked off the campaign on a live nationwide broadcast event.

Hassan moved to appeal to Tanzanians to consider taking the vaccines while assuring them of its efficacy and safety.

“I am a mother of four children who depend on me. I am grandmother to several grandchildren who loves me so much and I love them very much. I am also a wife. And on top of all of that I am a president and commander-in-chief in this country. There is no way I could have sacrificed myself and take myself to death knowing that I have all these responsibilities,” said Hassan.