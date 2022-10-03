Inside Politics: The lady is for turning
Truss and Kwarteng make first major U-turn amid growing backlash over plan to abolish top rate of tax for the rich, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
With energy bills increasing, interest rates rising and experts predicting a fall in house prices, you might think there are few reasons to be cheerful this Monday morning. But do not despair, reader, for things could always be worse. You could be Kwasi Kwarteng, who has to deliver a speech to the Tory Party faithful later after announcing the government’s first major U-turn.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies