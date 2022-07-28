Jump to content
Inside Politics: Discipline

Labour frontbencher sacked after attending rail picket line and Truss and Sunak set out stalls on sexual harrassment, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 28 July 2022 08:39
(Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Football fans hoping for a day off should England’s lionesses win the Euro final are disappointed this morning after the government ruled out an additional bank holiday to celebrate. And the slight break in hostilities between Tory leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Lizz Truss could come to an end tonight as they take part in the first of 12 hustings in Yorkshire. Meanwhile, Sam Tarry has been shown a red card for defying party orders as Labour becomes embroiled in a row over its position on the rail strikes.

Inside the bubble

