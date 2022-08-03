Inside Politics: Knocked for six
New poll shows Truss extending her lead in Tory leadership contest as ballots delayed over security concerns, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Has Jacob Rees-Mogg gone bat crazy? The Brexit opportunities minister replied “test cricket” when asked yesterday which public services are actually working well in the UK at the moment. Perhaps all the warm weather has gone to his head. Back in the Tory Party leadership contest, a new poll out this morning knocks Rishi Sunak for six.
