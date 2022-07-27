Inside Politics: U-turns

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

England’s lionesses were the pride of the country last night as they roared into the Euro final after mauling Sweden 4-0. Is it game over for Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest? The former chancellor has thrown some red meat to Tory members with a U-turn on a big policy area as he attempts to claw background on rival Liz Truss.