Inside Politics: Bare-knuckle boxing
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss trade blows in lively TV debate and confusion over Labour’s position on nationalising rail, energy and water companies, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there,
I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Hope you didn’t have nightmares last night after watching Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss stare manically down the camera at the start of last night’s debate. By Halloween, one of these ghouls really will be your prime minister. So let’s take their masks off and have a look at what they had to say, and how it landed.
