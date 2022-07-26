Inside Politics: Bare-knuckle boxing

Hello there,

I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Hope you didn’t have nightmares last night after watching Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss stare manically down the camera at the start of last night’s debate. By Halloween, one of these ghouls really will be your prime minister. So let’s take their masks off and have a look at what they had to say, and how it landed.