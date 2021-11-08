Are these the correct rules for travelling to the US?

Q I know you are in the US, so I thought I should ask for your version of the testing and quarantine rules for families going to America. I’ve read that the pre-flight test must be a PCR taken within 72 hours of arrival; that unvaccinated children must self-isolate for a week; and that we’re all supposed to get tested after we arrive. Do you agree?

Geoff B

A Given the already heightened anxiety that many of us have about international travel, it is regrettable that there is so much misinformation about visiting the US during the coronavirus pandemic. Of those assertions, the first two are false and the third is broadly correct.