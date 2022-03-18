What is involved in Canada’s quarantine plan?

Q We’re booked to go on a fly-drive to Canada in June. The entry requirements for Canada stipulate a “quarantine plan”. Any idea what this means, exactly? Do we need to book a hotel at each of our stop-off points with the potential to extend the stay to 14 days if one of us catches coronavirus? Sounds complicated.

Derrick F

A Relative to most of the western world, Canada has some unusual Covid-19 rules for international visitors. There is a fairly standard requirement for a “professionally administered or observed negative antigen test taken outside of Canada”. This must be taken on the day of departure or the previous day. You must also download and fill in the ArriveCAN app – which includes a requirement for a “quarantine plan”.