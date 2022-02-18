Travel questions

What travel insurance companies offer the best Covid, and overall, coverage?

Simon Calder answers your questions on protecting your holiday, airlines’ fuel charges and renting a car in America

Friday 18 February 2022 18:57
<p>Many tourists would’ve lost money on trips to Italy and other popular destinations during the pandemic</p>

(AFP/Getty)

Q When you book Jet2 flights it recommends that you take out travel insurance at the time of booking. Do you agree with this, or is it OK to be taken out a few weeks before the holiday? It’s for a summer family trip to Spain and Italy.

Are there certain travel insurance companies that you would recommend, including those with good Covid cover?

Sam

