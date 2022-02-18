British Airways to relaunch daytime Newark-London Heathrow flight

British Airways will relaunch its daytime flight from Newark Liberty International to London Heathrow, bringing its total number of services from the New Jersey airport to three per day.

The added flight, which departs at 7.55am from Newark, will resume from 6 June, to support the increase in business travel between London and New York.

The Boeing 777-200 departure will add a useful daytime option for those who want to spend an extra night in the Big Apple before setting off for the UK.

BA is also bringing back its daytime flight from New York’s JFK airport from 2 March, which will take the airline’s daily New York to London departures (along with its partner American Airlines) to 15 this summer.

The airline’s director of networks and alliances, Neil Chernoff, said: “We are pleased to be launching our third daily flight from Newark, to further strengthen our New York-London schedule.

“The convenient morning departure is popular with customers who might prefer having an extra night in New York or arriving in London in the evening to start their following day more refreshed.”

From April 2022, all BA and AA flights to JFK and Newark will depart out of Heathrow’s Terminal 5. Next year, all British Airways flights from JFK will also depart from AA’s home in Terminal 8.

British travellers have been able to travel to the US since 8 November, from which date fully vaccinated foreigners from anywhere in the world were allowed to visit, subject to complying with existing immigration regulations, including presenting a valid visa or Esta (America’s online entry permit).

US travellers had been able to visit the UK since summer 2021, when restrictions lifted on this side of the pond. Business travel is beginning to bounce back, with the UK’s carriers steadily increasing transatlantic flights from December onwards.