Will an airline pay for the hotel if a flight’s cancelled?

Q If an airline cancels your flight, how do you actually make it fulfil its statutory obligations to get you to your destination or provide a hotel? Everything I’m seeing and hearing suggests they simply “hardball” you and do nothing to help. Better to take ownership, book yourself and reclaim?

Marty 78

A Even when cancellations are being made on an industrial scale, you need to give the airline every chance to meet its obligations under the European air passengers’ rights rules: to provide an alternative flight as soon as possible, and hotel accommodation while you wait. The cancellation message should contain a rebook link – though this will look only at the airline’s own services. If an alternative flight on the cancelling carrier is available on the same day, you will need to accept it (or claim a full refund).