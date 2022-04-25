Q I am looking for flights to Corsica this August, preferably Ajaccio, but can’t find any direct ones from the UK on a day that would suit us. Do you know if airlines like easyJet will be announcing more flights to Corsica soon?

Helen S

A I am afraid I hold out no hope for an increase in the number of flights between the UK and Corsica this summer. There are direct departures on British Airways from Heathrow and on easyJet from Gatwick. But both airlines fly to Bastia in the north of the island on Saturdays and to Figari in the south of Corsica on Sundays.