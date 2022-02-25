Where can I buy my Covid arrival test in Australia?

Q I understand that, on arriving in Sydney, you have to have an antigen test within 24 hours. Where do you buy these tests – or can you bring a testing kit with you from the UK? Do you have to send off the results of your test if it is negative?

Muller

A After almost two years of closure, Australia opened up last Monday to fully vaccinated travellers. Everyone needs a pre-departure test (lateral flow, no more than 24 hours before taking off for Australia). The requirement when arriving in Australia (apart from Western Australia, which remains effectively closed) is for a PCR or lateral flow (rapid antigen) test within 24 hours of touchdown. Visitors to New South Wales are required to take another test on day six of their stay.