Will Covid rules curb my holiday to Italy?

Q I have recently booked a family holiday to Taormina in Sicily on 1 June. My wife is classed as unvaccinated because more than nine months have passed since her second dose of the vaccine. What rules are likely to be in force?

Chris J

A The beautiful hill town in eastern Sicily, close to the restlessness of Etna and the warmth of the Mediterranean, will be a joy at the start of June. And I hope that by then Italy’s complex Covid accreditation system will have eased.