When is the earliest I can take a pre-flight Covid test for my US trip?

Q I am due to fly next Saturday to the US. My flight is at 10am. I want to know if I get my test at 7am on the Friday morning is that acceptable or must it be within 24 hours?

Emma W

A You will be flying in to the US barely a month after the nation opened to fully vaccinated British visitors (and under-18s travelling with them) after a gap of more than 600 days. And already the rules have changed both for going west and returning home.