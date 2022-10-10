How can I get to Easter Island without breaking the bank?

Q I am looking at booking flights with Latam Airlines from Santiago in Chile to Easter Island, for next March. On the UK website, the price for a return trip is coming in at £2,189 – way beyond my budget. Skyscanner, however, has directed me to the Chilean website for Latam. Here, exactly the same flights are coming in at £566 return. Is it safe to book via the Chilean website?

A Anyone lucky enough to be travelling to Chile should take up the chance to visit Easter Island if they can possibly afford it. This distant volcanic fragment is one of the most beautiful and fascinating places on Earth. Easter Island is the same size as the Channel isle of Jersey, but rather more scenically spectacular – notably the crater of Rano Kau, created when a catastrophic eruption tore through the Pacific Ocean. This wild isle was settled by an enigmatic population who created hundreds of giant stone heads, known as Moai.