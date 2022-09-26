What’s the best way to buy currency for touring Egypt?

Q Next month I’m going on an escorted tour of Egypt. Most costs are covered but I will need some currency to tip guides etc. What is the best way to get it?

Gilly S

A The local currency is the Egyptian pound – international code EGP but often written LE (short for the French equivalent, livre égyptienne). Like several countries in Africa, Egypt’s currency is not legally obtainable abroad. But that should present no problem if you take clean £5, £10 and £20 Bank of England notes.