What are your tips for a trip to Barbados on the cheap?

Q We are off to Barbados for our 30th wedding anniversary next August. It’s a budget trip, and we want to go room-only and do self-catering. Any particularly nice areas? We need affordable shops and restaurants nearby.

Chris S

A Congratulations on your 30th anniversary, and how lovely that you have a special trip planned. To be honest, Barbados in August would be far from my first choice. It’s the height of the hurricane season; you could choose from a thousand nearer, cheaper and equally delightful locations; and budget travel to Barbados is tricky at any time of the year.