Whether you’re the kind of family who wants to explore alone and dine out in a different restaurant each night, or you’d rather kick back in an all-inclusive with slushies on demand and a full kids’ club programme, then you’ll find a hotel in Barbados to give you your ultimate family getaway. Wherever you choose you won’t be far from a pristine beach, warm Caribbean waters and that friendly Bajan service with a smile that the island is famous for. Did you know that Barbados is the only coral island in the Caribbean? It’s what makes the sand on the beaches so picture-postcard white and the coral limestone contributes to the island's underground aquifers (there are no rivers here), making it rich in natural caves, which the kids will love exploring. Here we’ve gathered a list of some of the most family-friendly hotels so you can find the one that suits you.

Best family hotels in Barbados

At a glance

1. Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery Light and breezy rooms can be found at Turtle Beach ( Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels )

Turtle Beach is a family-friendly all-inclusive resort on Dover Beach on the south coast (the same beach shared by Sandals). Spacious suites make it ideal for families who want to spread out with a choice of ocean or garden views. The kids’ club for children aged three to 12 provides an array of activities, including arts and crafts and outdoor games, while the whole family can enjoy complimentary water sports such as kayaking and boogie boarding and a games area with table tennis, table football and a pool table. With multiple dining options and live entertainment, there’s never a dull moment. Parents will appreciate the lagoon-style pools and spa, while kids adore the ice cream parlour.

Address: Dover, Christ Church, Barbados

2. Sandy Lane hotel

Sandy Lane is beloved by celebrities and the super-rich, but kids don’t care about that – what they’ll care about is the treasure hunts, movie nights and adventures run by the Treehouse Club, and what time the next pool party is. The palatial rooms are large enough for even the most luggage-laden family and parents will relish the opportunity for some kids-free time in the sumptuous spa or on one of the resort’s three golf courses (those aged 7-16 can book onto a golf camp to improve their game). In the evenings older kids will retire to the “den” where they can mingle over games of pool or table football.

Address: Sandy Lane, St James, Barbados

Price: From £1,200

3. Fairmont Royal Pavilion hotel

open image in gallery Known as one of the island's most family-friendly luxury resorts, there’s plenty for kids to do at Fairmont ( Fairmont Royal Pavilion )

The Fairmont Royal Pavilion, situated right on the beach on the Platinum Coast, is one of the island's most family-friendly luxury resorts. Children are welcome in all areas and the oceanfront rooms and suites comfortably accommodate families, with interconnecting room options, too. Families particularly love the ground-floor suites with direct beach access. During peak family travel seasons, the hotel runs special programmes for children, including nature walks, turtle watching, and cultural activities, which let kids connect with the natural beauty and heritage of Barbados. Kid-friendly menus are served alongside fine-dining options to make sure the whole family is satisfied and the shallow waters of the hotel’s beach are safe for paddling.

Address: Porters, St James, Barbados

4. Bougainvillea Barbados hotel

open image in gallery Babysitting services are available at Bougainvillea ( Bougainvillea Barbados )

Bougainvillea Barbados is a haven for families with young children. This beachfront resort offers toddler-friendly amenities, including shallow pools, spacious suites with kitchenettes (children under 16 stay for free when sharing the sofa bed), and babysitting services. The kids’ club provides safe and engaging activities for children aged three to 12 and for older children there’s a special games room with air hockey, pool table, table tennis and video games. Dining options cater to all palates, with a mix of casual and fine dining. Parents can unwind with a cocktail at the swim-up bar or indulge in a spa treatment while little ones are well cared for.

Address: Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church, Barbados

5. Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle hotel

open image in gallery From large suites to rooms with kitchenettes, this Wyndham hotel is practical for families ( Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle )

Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle is a relatively new all-inclusive resort, located on picturesque Long Bay on Barbados’ breezy southeast coast. Families can spread out in the spacious suites, many with ocean views and separate living areas and although the sea here is too rough to swim in, the resort makes up for it with a choice of six pools. Kids also enjoy the dedicated children’s activities, including a kids' club and outdoor play areas, while parents relax by the expansive pools or indulge in the spa. Dining options cater to all ages, with family-friendly menus and casual dining alongside fine dining experiences. Its close proximity to the airport makes it popular for families who want to fly and flop.

Address: Long Bay, St Philip, Barbados

6. Crystal Cove by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery Crystal Cove’s kids club will keep the little ones entertained while you sip drinks at the swim-up bar ( Crystal Cove by Elegant Hotels )

Crystal Cove combines a beachfront location with family-friendly fun. Set on a soft-sand beach on the island’s west coast, the hotel also has three lagoon-style pools which are a hit with kids and adults alike (the grown-ups particularly like the signature cave-like swim-up bar). The Flying Fish Kids’ Club offers daily activities, from nature walks to Bajan storytelling, while parents can unwind with a sunset cocktail. Rooms are spacious and colourful, many featuring private patios with spectacular ocean views and family suites are available. With complimentary water sports and multiple dining options, this hotel ensures every family member has a memorable experience.

Address: Appleby, St James, Barbados

7. South Gap Hotel

Situated in the lively Gap and completely refurbished in 2024, South Gap Hotel is a good choice for families looking for a self-sufficient holiday. The hotel’s ocean-facing one-bedroom suites comfortably accommodate up to four guests and include a fully equipped kitchenette. During the day, you can relax by the infinity pool or explore the nearby beaches, while at night, the vibrant restaurants, bars, and clubs just steps away provide endless entertainment. The Tropical Mist Bar & Restaurant serves up poolside or oceanfront dining. While you won’t find a kids club here, South Gap’s combination of affordable luxury and a social atmosphere makes it a great choice for families wanting to do their own thing.

Address: St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church, Barbados

8. Mango Bay hotel

open image in gallery For a more laid-back family holiday, check out Mango Bay ( Mango Bay )

This all-inclusive four-star resort on the west coast is a great choice for families who want easy access to shops and activities outside the resort. Located in Holetown, the resort features beachfront access, a large swimming pool, and complimentary activities such as catamaran cruises and snorkelling trips. Family rooms are comfortable and spacious, and children will love exploring the calm, shallow waters nearby. With dining options to suit all tastes and a friendly atmosphere, Mango Bay creates a laid-back environment ideal for family bonding. This is a good choice for the eco-conscious traveller as the hotel was among the first to embrace solar-powered electricity.

Address: 2nd Street, Holetown, Barbados

9. Sea Breeze Beach House hotel

open image in gallery From the kids club to the teen lounge, there is plenty for all ages at Sea Breeze ( Sea Breeze Beach House )

Situated close to the airport and the village of Oistins with its famous Friday night fish fry, Sea Breeze Beach House stretches along 300 yards of soft-sand beach on the south coast of Barbados. Kids will love the ice cream delivered to their loungers on the beach, or making friends in the kids pool or at the year-round Lil Dippers Kids Club or the Shore Break teen lounge. Even the most fussy of eaters will find something to satisfy among the six dining options. For complete peace and quiet, parents can unwind by the adults-only pool or indulge in a spa treatment. Spacious suites with separate sleeping areas provide the perfect setup for families of all sizes.

Address: Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church, Barbados

10. The Crane Resort hotel

open image in gallery Head down to the beach via an elevator at for family fun at The Crane Resort ( The Crane Resort )

Set atop a cliff overlooking Crane Beach in a hidden corner of the south-east coast, The Crane Resort is a family-friendly haven spread over 40 acres. If boogie-boarding on the famous pink-sanded Crane Beach or splashing in the lagoon-style pools aren’t enough, kids aged 4-12 can enjoy a host of fun, cultural activities at the Calypso Kids Club: playing traditional Caribbean instruments, making authentic Bajan food and spotting local wildlife. Meanwhile, parents can relax by the historic adults-only pool, sip rum punch at the bar, chill out with a yoga class, play a game of tennis or pickleball, or indulge at the Serenity Spa. The beach is easily accessible via a glass-fronted elevator.

Address: Crane Beach, St Philip, Barbados

11. Sugar Bay Hotel

open image in gallery The creche at Sugar Bay allows the adults to have a well-deserved rest for a few hours ( Sugar Bay )

Sugar Bay Barbados is a lively family-friendly all-inclusive resort right on the beachfront with 150 metres of white sand and calm Caribbean waters. Just 15 minutes from the airport and 10 minutes from Bridgetown, it's a good choice for a fly and flop. Families can pick from four restaurants, including Sizzle Steakhouse and UMI's Asian Fusion menu, alongside five bars, afternoon tea, and premium drinks. Little ones can be left in the creche while older kids can hit the Kids' Club or Teen Club. Non-motorised watersports are available on the beach and there’s a choice of two pools and a Jacuzzi at the hotel.

Address: Bridgetown, Christ Church, Barbados

