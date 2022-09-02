Can you recommend the best places to visit in Central America?

Q I served in the British Army in Belize in the 1990s and loved the place. I have been back a couple of times, and also explored Mexico. I now find myself in the position of having three weeks to travel in search of sunshine and adventure from mid-December to early January. What would you recommend in that part of the world, travelling independently?

Name supplied

A As you discovered during your tour of duty, Central America is a welcoming, beautiful and cultural part of the world. On the basis of some extensive journeys through all of the nations that make up the region, I prescribe a trip from Nicaragua to Panama.