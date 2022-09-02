Travel questions
Can you recommend the best places to visit in Central America?
Simon Calder answers your questions on getaways in the Americas, competing in the Amsterdam Marathon and where best to take a cruise
Q I served in the British Army in Belize in the 1990s and loved the place. I have been back a couple of times, and also explored Mexico. I now find myself in the position of having three weeks to travel in search of sunshine and adventure from mid-December to early January. What would you recommend in that part of the world, travelling independently?
Name supplied
A As you discovered during your tour of duty, Central America is a welcoming, beautiful and cultural part of the world. On the basis of some extensive journeys through all of the nations that make up the region, I prescribe a trip from Nicaragua to Panama.
