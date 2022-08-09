Q What are my rights if my airline easyJet subcontract my flight to SmartLynx the day before I fly? I have paid extra to fly easyJet and not another airline (previous poor experience). I see SmartLynx have very poor reviews.

Caspar D

A You have the right to be flown safely and professionally to your destination on whichever plane easyJet sees fit to arrange. Bluntly, if the alternative would be for easyJet to cancel your flight through lack of resources, the airline should be commended for throwing money at the problem and engaging the Latvian airline, SmartLynx, to operate it.