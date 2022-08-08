Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Over 80,000 tourists stranded in ‘China’s Hawaii’ after Covid-19 flare-up

Restrictions came into effect on Saturday after officials confirmed 129 cases of Covid

Namita Singh
Monday 08 August 2022 11:41
Comments
China likely to miss economic growth target

About 80,000 tourists were left stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort city of Sanya located in the tropical Hainan island after authorities declared it a Covid-19 hotspot and imposed a lockdown.

The restrictions came into effect over the weekend after officials confirmed 129 positive cases on Saturday and 229 on Friday.

Public transportation was suspended on the island city, often referred to as the “Hawaii of China”, as railway authorities banned all ticket sales in Sanya.

Flights were also cancelled on Saturday. However, hotels will offer guests a 50 per cent discount during the lockdown period, according to a city official.

Tourists and expatriates wanting to depart Sanya will have to test negative for the coronavirus on five PCR tests over the next week.

Recommended

China has divided the beach city into high and medium-risk zones, as authorities detected the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5.1.3 subvariant in the outbreak, which they suspect was spread through contact with overseas seafood dealers at the island’s Yazhou fishing port, reported CNN.

The lockdown comes amid peak tourism season in Sanya, which is known for its resorts and beaches.

China, which has steadfastly stuck to its “zero-Covid” policy, recorded more than 470 new cases in Hainan province on Sunday. Of this, 245 people did not show symptoms, prompting authorities to also announce a 13-hour lockdown in capital Haikou city.

The lockdown will remain in place on Monday in the provincial capital from 7am to 8pm.

On Saturday, the provincial authorities announced a partial lockdown in the city of Danzhou, which has a population of about one million.

Recommended

On Sunday, Qionghai city announced a raft of measures including shutting down non-essential businesses and directing its population of half a million to not step out of home unless necessary.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, announced that it would reduce a mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals from one week to three days. The new policy will take effect from Friday.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in