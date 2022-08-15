Travel questions
What is the best destination for a sunny September trip?
Simon Calder answers your quetions on autumn holidays, compensation and making the most of upstate New York
Q I am looking for somewhere warm in September, out of Gran Canaria, Cyprus, Rhodes or Kos. Which do you recommend?
Michael B
A You are in the fortunate position of travelling south in September, avoiding the crowds, high prices and scorching temperatures of the summer peak – as well as the airport overstretch.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies