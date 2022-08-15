Jump to content
Travel questions

What is the best destination for a sunny September trip?

Simon Calder answers your quetions on autumn holidays, compensation and making the most of upstate New York

Monday 15 August 2022 21:30
<p>Cyprus is a great island to jet off to if you want an autumn adventure </p>

Q I am looking for somewhere warm in September, out of Gran Canaria, Cyprus, Rhodes or Kos. Which do you recommend?

Michael B

A You are in the fortunate position of travelling south in September, avoiding the crowds, high prices and scorching temperatures of the summer peak – as well as the airport overstretch.

