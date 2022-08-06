Travel questions
Is Gibraltar worth a trip for an autumn getaway?
Simon Calder answers your questions on holidays to Spain’s south coast, the threat of monkeypox and bussing it across the US
Q We want somewhere warm in October. Is it worth visiting Gibraltar, or is it just too small to be interesting?
Name supplied
A Gibraltar is an excellent choice for a family holiday in October. As you know, the British Overseas Territory is almost at the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, bordering Spain and facing Morocco across the Strait of Gibraltar. It’s exactly halfway between London and the tropics, so you can expect warm weather.
