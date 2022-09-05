Should I renew my passport before travelling to Croatia?

Q I am travelling to Croatia at the end of the month and return on 2 October. My passport was issued on 2 January 2013 and runs out exactly 10 years later on 2 January 2023. A chap at easyJet said I should renew my passport before I go, but I don’t think I will have time. Where do I stand?

SCHG1960 via the latest Ask Me Anything at independent.co.uk/travel

A After the UK’s choice to become “third country nationals” when leaving the EU, two post-Brexit conditions on validity apply to British passports for travel to the European Union: