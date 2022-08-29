Why are easyJet taking so long to reimburse me?

Q Five weeks ago my easyJet flight to Milan was cancelled at less than five hours’ notice. It was the first day of the school holidays, so flights were jam-packed and nothing was available on easyJet for days. I called them and pointed out they were obliged to fly me on any available airline; they agreed that but said I had to pay myself and they would then look at my claim.

I forked out £650 for British Airways flights. Since then easyJet has paid me the £220 statutory compensation for the cancellation, but has yet to reimburse the BA tickets. Isn’t there a deadline for easyJet to reply to my claim – and shouldn’t easyJet have paid for the replacement flight in the first place?

Jo E