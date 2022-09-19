Travel questions
When will Chile’s strict Covid rules be removed?
Simon Calder answers your questions on South American travel and the best safaris in Africa
Q Our Chile trip was postponed due to Covid. You still face testing on arrival in the country and, consequently, it is still too risky. When do you see this changing?
“Coopon”
A Your question takes me back to before Christmas 2020, when – for a few fleeting days – I considered booking a southern hemisphere break to Santiago de Chile with some exploration beyond the capital.
