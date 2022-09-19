Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Travel questions

When will Chile’s strict Covid rules be removed?

Simon Calder answers your questions on South American travel and the best safaris in Africa

Monday 19 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The nation is still imposing tough laws – but hopefully not for much longer </p>

The nation is still imposing tough laws – but hopefully not for much longer

(Getty/iStock)

Q Our Chile trip was postponed due to Covid. You still face testing on arrival in the country and, consequently, it is still too risky. When do you see this changing?

“Coopon”

A Your question takes me back to before Christmas 2020, when – for a few fleeting days – I considered booking a southern hemisphere break to Santiago de Chile with some exploration beyond the capital.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in