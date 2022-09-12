Travel questions
Now train travel is free in Spain, are my tickets valid?
Simon Calder anwers your questions on Spanish railways, getaways to Rimini and travelling to London to pay respects to the Queen
Q Having paid for train tickets around Spain in October, would they still be valid now rail travel seems to be free there?
“Stelfc”
A Spain is picking up where Germany left off in making rail travel almost free for several months, except for high-speed trains. The aims are the same: to lure passengers back to the trains after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic; to persuade people to switch from car to train for the benefit of the environment; and to help with the cost of living crisis.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies