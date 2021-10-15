Travel question
Can my daughter skip her return flight if she extends her trip in Florida?
Simon Calder answers your questions on visiting America, Berlin’s airport rules, and British Airways cancelling flights
Q My daughter has a package holiday booked to Florida next April. While she is there, she would like to extend her stay and travel on to Miami and the Bahamas. She would not, therefore, use her return flight to London. Is this OK for her to do?
Sheila M
A You ask a very good question, since in some circumstances failing to show up for one or other of a return flight can have serious and expensive consequences.
