Should we go through with our holiday to Skiathos?

Q We are booked on a Jet2 holiday to Skiathos on 1 September. Of course we would love to go. But as a couple in our seventies, we are conflicted both about whether it is responsible to go and worried about the expense of tests and debilitating queues at the airport. We booked last October in good faith feeling sure things would be better by now. But we are not going to be getting the relaxing, trouble-free experience we signed up for.

The holiday firm is not so far letting us postpone to next year. We will go reluctantly if we are not allowed to postpone but it seems sad that we are forced into doing so. Do our views stand for anything as far as rights and responsibilities are concerned?

Kate D