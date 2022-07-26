Should I holiday in Cuba in hurricane season?

Q I wondered if you would go to Cuba at the end of August for two weeks, bearing in mind it’s the hurricane season? Would I be safer to just travel to Europe or Turkey? I just don’t want to pay a lot and travel far for it to rain all the time.

Faye D

A One facet of travel I find constantly intriguing is the appetite of British holidaymakers to head for tropical and sub-tropical locations regardless of the climate. While I have travelled to Cuba and its near neighbours, Mexico and Florida, in July and August, they were all for what I would loosely term work assignments.