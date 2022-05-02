How do I know which countries my passport is valid in?

Q I plan on booking a trip to Peru in November 2022. My passport expires on 11 September 2023. But the date of issue is 11 December 2022. The rules state that it needs to have at least six months of validity to travel to Peru. But is this six months from the expiry date? Or does this mean from the issue date? If it is the expiry date then I will have more than six months’ validity. But if it is from the issue date then I will need to renew my passport. The advice on the government websites is a little confusing. I wonder if you might be able to help me?

Lisa H-T

A First, a trip to Peru in November sounds fabulous and I commend your timing. I bet you have got a good deal, too, because the 11th month of the year is low season everywhere. Next, I am glad to say your passport is good for arriving in Peru up to and including 11 March 2023 for a stay of 90 days. But I am annoyed on your behalf that you should be experiencing these concerns. They stem from shockingly bad communication by the UK government about the validity of British passports after Brexit – exacerbated by nonsense spouted by some travel firms and, regrettably, sections of the media.